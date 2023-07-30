Wrestling legend unhappy with WWE over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair's unconventional win on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville should have defeated Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

Chelsea and Sonya interrupted a backstage interview with Bianca. Charlotte stepped in and suggested that the four women should have a tag team match. Despite their personal differences, The Queen and The EST managed to pick up the win over the Women's Tag Team Champions during the encounter.

On a recent episode of The Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry claimed that WWE should have booked the match in a way that some confusion between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair cost them the match.

He explained there were several ways to have the Women's tag champs go over in that contest.

"I would've loved to see Charlotte and Bianca being on the apron and Chelsea or Sonya end up reversing them and throwing them into the ropes and knocking Charlotte and Bianca off and then, them to get in an argument. Then there be a roll up moment, something where one of them goes around the post and distract that person and they get beat. I wanna see them win. I wanna see them use cunning and tactics to win even if it's by hook or by crook." [From 18:33 - 19:19]

Bianca Belair was upset with the match on SmackDown

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton spoke with the EST after SmackDown. She was upset with how Charlotte tagged herself in and picked up the win. She felt she had been used by the 13-time champion.

"I didn't ask for Charlotte's help. I didn't want to tag with Charlotte. But you know what? It happened, and I'm like, 'Okay cool, this is what we're doing.' I started having some fun in there. We were getting it. Then, all of a sudden, Charlotte proved to be exactly who I knew she was gonna be. I had the win, I had the KOD and she came in. I just feel used. But you know what, it is what it is. We came out with the victory and now, it's on to SummerSlam."

However, Bianca Belair mentioned that she was now focused on winning the Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

