Wrestling personality criticizes Trish Stratus' SmackDown segment - "You don't care" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Trish Stratus being on SmackDown this week. The Hall of Famer kicked off this week's episode of the blue brand.

Trish walked out to the ring and claimed that it was great to be back in Toronto. She hyped her upcoming match at the Elimination Chamber, where she would be tagging with the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

This week on BroDown, Dutch Mantell joined Vince Russo and host Mac Davis. Russo explained that having Trish on the show was great for the fans in attendance. However, the former WWE writer noted that it did nothing for fans watching at home. He felt the entire experience was tailored to thrill the fans attending the shows.

"I said Tiffy Time, Trishy Time, corny time." He added, "This is for the house. Trish is from Toronto. I say this all the time. There are two different things going on here. If you're in the house, it's a great show. Oh my God, I'm in Toronto. Trish Stratus is here. They're wearing Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys, great. If you're the guy watching in New York, you don't give a sh*t. You don't care." [From 15:10 onwards]

After the opening segment, Tiffany Stratton got into an impromptu matchup against Chelsea Green. However, the encounter ended in a DQ after Nia and Candice ran interference.

Trish Stratus helped lead the fightback as she and Tiffany sent the two attackers packing ahead of their matchup at the PLE this weekend.

