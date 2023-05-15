"Wrestling is real" - Former WWE Superstar fires back at Dolph Ziggler on his 38th birthday

A former WWE Superstar has fired back at Dolph Ziggler after The Showoff sent a cheeky birthday message on social media.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released by WWE during the pandemic but has made quite a name for himself on the independent scene. Dolph Ziggler remains a workhorse for WWE but hasn't been placed in a prominent role since his rivalry against Bron Breakker in NXT.

The Showoff took to Twitter today to send Matt Cardona a message on his 38th birthday. The 42-year-old noted in his message that he cannot believe he ever lost to Cardona during his career.

"Happy birthday, broski (I still can’t believe I lost to you)," tweeted Ziggler.

Cardona responded to the message and noted that wrestling is real.

Matt remains very active in the independent wrestling scene and many fans are hopeful that he will one day return to WWE.

Dolph Ziggler discloses what he wants to be remembered for in WWE

Dolph Ziggler has had a remarkable career and recently revealed what he would like to be remembered for by fans.

He has won 11 singles championships during his career, but his biggest accomplishment may be his longevity in the industry. He recently took part in a Q&A on his Twitter account and answered a question from a fan about his legendary career.

The fan wondered what Dolph wants to be remembered for in wrestling and Ziggler claimed that he wants people to remember his work ethic, and for being a legit iron man for the company.

"Being a legit iron man, who doesn't get hurt, doesn't call in sick, can't be outdone (unless booked that way), is 10/10 on every category there is in pro wrestling and after all that, still fights the fight everyday and refuses to sit back and coast. Anyone disagree? Good f'n luck," tweeted Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler was not selected during this year's draft and is currently a free agent that can show up on a brand of his choosing. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dolph in the company and what he will be remembered for the most when he decides to hang up his wrestling boots for good.

