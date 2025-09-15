Wrestling sensation Shanky Singh shares details on major Indian promotion; GLW Clash debuts October (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shanky Singh will be at the forefront of a wrestling revolution in India. He will be part of a new promotion, Global League Wrestling.

Ad

Indian television giant Prasar Bharti and AEx Sport signed a strategic partnership to broadcast GLW in India. The flagship show GLW Clash will air on DD Sports from October 2025.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Shanky Singh mentioned that India needed a platform to showcase its wrestling talent. He felt WWE was a dream for many in the country, and he was privileged to live that dream.

"Not everyone can go to WWE, right? There’s no platform to earn money through wrestling in India. There’s a lot of talent in India, for every sport. In every nook and cranny. There’s no platform." He added, "WWE is a dream. I did perform there, but a lot of wrestlers from my era couldn’t go. I keep talking to them, and all they want is a platform. They tell me to do something with wrestling in India."

Ad

Trending

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Shanky Singh added that GLW would be the platform for homegrown talent to showcase their skills. He felt the higher management had taken great efforts to bring the promotion to Indian audiences.

"So, the thing is they need a platform. There’s finally going to be one - GLW. There have been loads of meetings for this. The CEO is Cam Vale from Australia. The key investor is Mr. Sanjay Srinivasan, founder of Adi Group. His role is the biggest. For him, I have the greatest respect. He’s bringing a platform finally to India. I’ve been waiting for a very long time. Just like RAW or SmackDown, this show will be called GLW Clash. This will be on TV from next month, a three-year contract with DD Sports."

Ad

Ad

Major stars like Shanky Singh, Parker Boudreaux, Mustafa Ali, and Mahabali Shera have been signed up for the promotion.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More