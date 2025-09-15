Wrestling sensation Shanky Singh shares details on major Indian promotion; GLW Clash debuts October (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shanky Singh will be at the forefront of a wrestling revolution in India. He will be part of a new promotion, Global League Wrestling.
Indian television giant Prasar Bharti and AEx Sport signed a strategic partnership to broadcast GLW in India. The flagship show GLW Clash will air on DD Sports from October 2025.
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Shanky Singh mentioned that India needed a platform to showcase its wrestling talent. He felt WWE was a dream for many in the country, and he was privileged to live that dream.
"Not everyone can go to WWE, right? There’s no platform to earn money through wrestling in India. There’s a lot of talent in India, for every sport. In every nook and cranny. There’s no platform." He added, "WWE is a dream. I did perform there, but a lot of wrestlers from my era couldn’t go. I keep talking to them, and all they want is a platform. They tell me to do something with wrestling in India."
Shanky Singh added that GLW would be the platform for homegrown talent to showcase their skills. He felt the higher management had taken great efforts to bring the promotion to Indian audiences.
"So, the thing is they need a platform. There’s finally going to be one - GLW. There have been loads of meetings for this. The CEO is Cam Vale from Australia. The key investor is Mr. Sanjay Srinivasan, founder of Adi Group. His role is the biggest. For him, I have the greatest respect. He’s bringing a platform finally to India. I’ve been waiting for a very long time. Just like RAW or SmackDown, this show will be called GLW Clash. This will be on TV from next month, a three-year contract with DD Sports."
Major stars like Shanky Singh, Parker Boudreaux, Mustafa Ali, and Mahabali Shera have been signed up for the promotion.
