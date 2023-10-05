Wrestling Superstar John Cena sends out reaction to his viral candid GIF ahead of WWE Fastlane

WWE Superstar John Cena recently commented on GIF of his that has gone viral all over the internet.

On the upcoming WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event, The Cenation Leader will be joining hands with LA Knight to go against the Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The tension between Cena and the Bloodline began when the former returned to SmackDown a month back.

Taking to social media, the official website of WWE had recently uploaded a hilarious candid reaction of The Doctor of Thuganomics, where the latter was seen smiling awkwardly.

Reacting to the post, Cena claimed that this was his reaction to being ready for the upcoming PLE.

"This is the look of a guy ready for #WWEFastlane!" wrote Cena.

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

John Cena opened up about apologizing to The Rock in person

WWE Superstar John Cena recently opened up about apologizing to The Rock in person.

While speaking on the recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Cena recalled the rivalry between him and The Great One, and mentioned that it was unprofessional on his part to conduct himself the wrong way.

"In between the times we’ve spent with one another, I’ve openly come to a realization that the first foray into us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my part. I’ve been very apologetic and open with my apology, the way I conducted business was in the realm of trying to do good business," said Cena.

Cena further added that apologizing to The Great One on SmackDown last month made him realize that the latter is actually a good friend and is very generous. He also appreciated the times they've done business together.

"We did great business, and it was really nice to see a friend. He’s actually very generous with his time, we actually conversed a little bit. That was the first time we’ve seen each other since publicly apologizing for that, and I just want to make sure he heard it from me face to face as well. It was really nice to see a friend."

It would be exciting to see if Cena would be able to win at the WWE Fastlane against the Bloodline.

