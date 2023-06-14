Wrestling Universe rips into Hulk Hogan for his controversial comments regarding today's roster

Hulk Hogan's comments regarding today's wrestling roster have irked wrestling fans across the globe. They have taken it upon themselves to let the WWE Hall of Famer know what they think of him and his comments.

Hulk Hogan has wrestled in many promotions during his career. He has faced the best in the business, such as The Undertaker, Sting, Brock Lesnar, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, and many more. He has garnered many accolades, winning championships all across the globe.

During an episode of Full Send Podcast, Hulk Hogan shared his thoughts about today's wrestling roster. The Hulkster is not impressed by their physique and made a controversial comment that has angered wrestling fans.

"All the guys I wrestled looked like monster sized and nowadays, there are a lot of guys that look like wrestlers and a lot of guys that don’t. A lot of guys that look like wrestlers, and then you got guys that look like they should be bagging my groceries. So the difference is how athletic the guys are. Smaller guys can do all kinds of crazy stuff. They do so much impressive stuff in one match, I wouldn’t do that much in a year. But what does it mean? You know?"

These comments did not sit well with fans, and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on what he said:

Alex Corvis @AcidOverrideOG @nodqdotcom Hulk Hogan shouldn’t be allowed to speak about wrestling anymore considering he was one of the biggest issue on TNA and WCW, let alone WWE. He loves one thing tho: Bury @nodqdotcom Hulk Hogan shouldn’t be allowed to speak about wrestling anymore considering he was one of the biggest issue on TNA and WCW, let alone WWE. He loves one thing tho: Bury

Braven 🍎 @Braven10k @nodqdotcom And they still put on better matches than you @nodqdotcom And they still put on better matches than you

RillaPerry 🇺🇸 @jimmyperry0621 @nodqdotcom I will watch a Adam Cole match before I’ll watch a Hulk Hogan match any day @nodqdotcom I will watch a Adam Cole match before I’ll watch a Hulk Hogan match any day

Zack @zacksaywha @nodqdotcom And most of them could work circles around you, brother. @nodqdotcom And most of them could work circles around you, brother.

adamjwpg204 @adamjohnstonwpg @nodqdotcom Well brother who asked you. You're stuck in 1984. @nodqdotcom Well brother who asked you. You're stuck in 1984.

✨🌟Celestial Goddess Wrestling Fan✨🌙 @CelAewSims

It's nice to see more diverse rosters & more opportunities available to everyone.

Wrestling isn't perfect, but… @Fightful Thankfully, this is no longer the 'Hogan Era' and athletic wrestlers of all types are able to have a decent wrestling career without guys like him holding them down!It's nice to see more diverse rosters & more opportunities available to everyone.Wrestling isn't perfect, but… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Fightful Thankfully, this is no longer the 'Hogan Era' and athletic wrestlers of all types are able to have a decent wrestling career without guys like him holding them down!It's nice to see more diverse rosters & more opportunities available to everyone. Wrestling isn't perfect, but… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Brad Frederick @BradFrederick16 @Fightful @SeanRossSapp Hogan wouldnt even make the NXT roster if he was 26 years old now. No drawing power compared to today’s entertainers. @Fightful @SeanRossSapp Hogan wouldnt even make the NXT roster if he was 26 years old now. No drawing power compared to today’s entertainers.

Which wrestlers disliked Hulk Hogan in real life?

Hulk Hogan has had his fair share of ups and downs in the wrestling world. The 69-year-old has a lot to be proud of, but he has made many enemies on the way.

It is a well-known fact that not many wrestlers who The Hulkster worked with were fans of his. On the Full Send Podcast, Hogan spoke about instances with Bret Hart, Mach Man Randy Savage, and Scott Steiner.

"There was Macho Man. He lived on the beach here. We were together every single day, and then when he went through a divorce, he thought I had something to do with it, so that turned out to be like an eight-year don't-talk-to-each-other thing, which we finally got on the same page about six months before he passed away, thank God."

Hogan went on to state that Bret Hart has disliked him since they met in WWE in 1993. Hart claims that Hogan agreed to lose the title to him at WrestleMania 9, whereas the latter holds his own by claiming that he only agreed to lose to Yokozuna. In addition to Hart, The former nWo member mentioned Scott Steiner as another wrestler that isn't a fan of his.

