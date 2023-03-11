Wrestling veteran advises WWE to avoid a Triple Threat Match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE could book a Triple Threat Match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. But wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has advised WWE against it.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, a 5-way match was contested to determine the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus and McIntyre emerged as joint winners and will face one another next week.

DMW @dropmickpw



That wide angle shot is 10/10



#wwe @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT The crowd reaction for Sheamus at Clash at the Castle is still one of the coolest visuals you’ll see in wrestlingThat wide angle shot is 10/10 The crowd reaction for Sheamus at Clash at the Castle is still one of the coolest visuals you’ll see in wrestling That wide angle shot is 10/10#wwe @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT https://t.co/oHXzuGXHHY

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell suggested that Gunther vs. Sheamus should be booked once again, based on their previous meeting at Clash at the Castle.

"I'm gonna choose Sheamus again because of what they did at Clash at the Castle, I'd do it one more time. It was a hit there. I think when you start throwing three-ways together then you've convoluted and I think it takes some of the match quality down, really. Much easier to concentrate on one guy than two. I would go on Sheamus on that one," said Mantell. [28:00 – 29:10]

Watch the latest edition of Smack Talk:

Gunther recently praised Sheamus as the toughest opponent he has faced in WWE

Gunther recently broke character to praise Sheamus. He claimed that the former WWE Champion is the toughest opponent he has faced in the company so far.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the Intercontinental Champion said:

"I would say so far, looking at last year, it was definitely Sheamus. Very physical competitor, same as me. And I think that fed off each other pretty well. But it's definitely - yeah, I can say after Clash at the Castle it was definitely an experience. It's a big rush in the moment and stuff. But it was one of the most physical matches I had to go through so far. So I would say Sheamus [is my toughest opponent so far]."

Sheamus @WWESheamus For once i agree with Gunther. The challenger for the #ICTitle is singular.. it’s time to send this grave-robbing bastard back to scotland. #smackdown For once i agree with Gunther. The challenger for the #ICTitle is singular.. it’s time to send this grave-robbing bastard back to scotland. #smackdown

Sheamus is yet to get his hands on the Intercontinental Championship. A win for him next Friday on SmackDown could lead to him completing his quest to win the one title he has never held before.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes