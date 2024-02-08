Wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns can still happen at WrestleMania despite The Rock's interference

Cody Rhodes seemingly lacks a proper direction following The Rock's return to confront Roman Reigns before WWE WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran has suggested a way Rhodes can still battle The Tribal Chief on the show. The name in question is Dave Meltzer.

The Rock appeared on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown to seemingly steal Cody Rhodes' thunder. The American Nightmare previously announced that he was coming for The Tribal Chief, but not at this year's 'Mania.

Now that The Rock is in the picture, many are confident that Rhodes won't get his hands on Reigns at 'Mania and will face Seth Rollins instead. Wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer, however, thinks that the creative team could book two matches involving The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said The Great One could face Roman Reigns on the first night of WrestleMania. After being screwed by Solo Sikoa, the Hollywood icon could interfere in the potential match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two and help The American Nightmare win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"The perfect scenario would be [The] Rock vs. Roman on the first night, [The] Rock gets screwed by Solo, The Bloodline, and all these guys. And then the second night, they go to screw Cody [against Roman] like they did last year, and [The] Rock saves and Cody wins. [The] Rock leaves as a babyface, and Cody leaves as the champion," said Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes still hasn't made his decision for WrestleMania XL. The 2024 men's Royal Rumble match winner still has a chance of going after Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Dave Meltzer reported that the plan for Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns will be confirmed at WWE WrestleMania Kickoff

Fans have been waiting to see what the booking for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will look like at WrestleMania XL. The Rock's appearance has turned things around for the two stars.

The Great One's plans for WrestleMania will be locked in at the upcoming WrestleMania Kickoff press event, according to Dave Meltzer. He also noted that fans will know what roles Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will play at the premium live event on Thursday.

It will be entertaining to see what the future holds for the three megastars. The Rock can become a fan favorite again if Rhodes gets his match against Reigns in Philadelphia.

