Wrestling veteran blasts WWE over Cody Rhodes' title run; claims "people need to be fired"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The star is currently the top babyface in the company.

Rhodes overcame heavy odds to become the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania, defeating Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match. Since then, the star has defended his title several times against competitors such as AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens.

This week on The Brand, the former writer noted that Cody had a terrible championship run. Vince Russo felt that if WWE had this planned, they did a poor job of booking The American Nightmare as champion. The veteran declared that the writers on the current creative team need to be fired for ruining Rhodes' title run up to this point.

"So, he finished the story, Cody Rhodes did at WrestleMania. Okay, so Stephanie, are you going to tell me that this sh*tty year of booking for Cody Rhodes as the Champion, this was all planned a year ago? A year ago, you planned we are gonna give Cody a sh*tty year of title defenses? Because that's what it's been. So, if what you're saying is true, then people really need to be fired. If this past year, the Cody Rhodes title defenses were planned a year in advance, none of those people have any business whatsoever working in the wrestling business. It's been horrible. It's been a horrible run for Cody." [From 12:43 - 13:45]

Watch the full video below:

Cody Rhodes will face John Cena at WrestleMania

This year, Rhodes will face the unique challenge of battling John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cody was in for a shock at Elimination Chamber as The Rock orchestrated John Cena's heel turn. The Cenation Leader battered Cody during the show, leaving the champion in a pool of his own blood. Later, Cena denounced the WWE Universe and claimed he was ending his toxic relationship with the fans.

Cody and Cena are set to be under the same roof again this week as RAW heads to Glasgow, Scotland, for the European tour.

