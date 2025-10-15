Wrestling veteran blasts WWE’s creative plans for John Cena’s retirement match: "There's gonna be no build" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the build-up to John Cena's final match. The star is currently on his retirement tour.

The Franchise Player is finishing up his retirement tour in December this year. His final match will take place at the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C., at Saturday Night's Main Event. The special event is scheduled for December 13 and is advertised as the last time John will step foot into the ring as an in-ring competitor.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer discussed a possible program between John Cena and Gunther. The Ring General has been away from WWE since his match against CM Punk at SummerSlam earlier this year. Russo claimed that WWE would not craft a proper build to this storyline. He predicted that there would be a few weeks of back-and-forth on the mic between the two stars before their match. Vince pointed out that it had been the case with most of Cena's matches this year.

"Nothing bro, there's gonna be no build. You and I both know that. There's gonna be in ring promos. That's what there's gonna be. They're gonna cut three weeks of in-ring promos. That's it. That's what it's going to be. We already know that."

During this retirement tour, John Cena has put on some memorable matches against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Logan Paul. He took a brutal beating at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

However, Cena came back strongly at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, against AJ Styles. The two former world champions put on an instant classic, paying homage to several WWE and TNA wrestlers in the process.

