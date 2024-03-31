Wrestling veteran breaks silence after Jade Cargill's debut; praises WWE's Women's division

A former WWE head writer was impressed with Jade Cargill's debut and how the promotion's women's division looks after her addition. The veteran in question is Vince Russo.

Last Friday on SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis introduced the fans to the blue brand's latest acquisition, Jade Cargill. The 31-year-old star marched down to the ring and cut a promo, putting the entire division on notice. Later, she even got herself involved in the main event, thrashing Damage CTRL as they attacked Bianca Belair and Naomi.

Russo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this week's episode. He pointed out that the likes of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Cargill had the right look for the business. He went on to say that the three women looked like bonafide athletes.

"Just finished watching [WWE] SmackDown - [Jade Cargill], [Naomi], and [Bianca Belair]. Now then there ladies look like not only WRESTLERS, but WORLD-CLASS ATHLETES. Kudos---Work, Discipline and Dedication."

Dutch Mantell also praised WWE and Jade Cargill

Another former WWE employee, Dutch Mantell, also praised how the company is booking the women's roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran felt that female talent was on par with their male counterparts when it came to being part of elaborate and compelling storylines.

"Remember a year or so ago, when the women's division was in chaos? They had really nobody, They didn't know what to do with it. Of course, it was under a different regime, I understand that. But now, they're packed. They're jammed. Like the men's division, they're jammed and they got angles on top of angles. And with the girls, now they got a really, really good all-female cast. I just hope they can do some really good stories with it. They got the talent now, so let's see what they do with it," Mantell said.

Jade Cargill impressed everyone at the Royal Rumble, and now she will have the opportunity to set the bar even higher at WrestleMania. She will team up with Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane at The Show of Shows.

