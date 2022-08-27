"Why is this mark in the ring?"- 61-year-old veteran buries Johnny Gargano's promo on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion of Johnny Gargano's promo on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Gargano shocked the wrestling community as he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after leaving the company in December last year. The former NXT Champion stated that he's back to fulfill his dreams of becoming a champion and competing at WrestleMania.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he will be a more believable champion to casual fans than Johnny Gargano.

"I had a huge pop because Gargano comes out. First of all, I am dead serious now when I say this. Johnny Gargano appearing in the ring and talking about a dream to become the Intercontinental Champion, the Heavyweight Champion. To any casual fan watching the show, Vince Russo at 61 years old in the shape I'm in, cutting that same promo in the ring, there is more believability to me someday becoming the Intercontinental champion," Russo said.

The former WWE head writer added that casual fans have no idea about Johnny Wrestling:

"I had a pop huge bro because one of his first lines is, 'What a surprise.' I'm sitting there and I'm saying it sure is for the casual fans. This is a huge surprise. Why is this mark in the ring? Who is this mark? Is he from catering? Yeah, bro, it was a huge surprise to the casuals," Russo added. [From 36:52 - 37:54]

Vince Russo dismissed Johnny Gargano words about becoming a champion in WWE

Johnny Gargano is one of the greatest NXT superstars of all time. The 35-year-old star was the embodiment of the black-and-gold era of WWE's developmental brand.

However, Vince Russo does not believe that Johnny Wrestling is suitable to emulate similar success on the main roster. The 61-year-old stated that Gargano beating the likes of Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns does not sit well with him:

"It's embarrassing to the whole wrestling profession. The history, anybody who has ever wrestled for any organization in the world. When a guy this size has a dream of one day becoming the champion of the world, that is a disgrace to the entire industry. You know what that tells you? Here's what it tells you, bro. Well then if he could do it, anybody can. A guy that size beating the Brock Lesnars the Roman Reigns, the Bobby Lashleys, the Drew McIntyres. Well then bro, anybody should be able to become the WWE champion." [From 37:57 to 38:40]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments? Sounds off below and let us know your thoughts!

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Recommended video: Watch five WWE Superstars who will never join All Elite Wrestling.

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi