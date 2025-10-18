Wrestling veteran buries the MFTs and other SmackDown stars; claims WWE just has random fights every week (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently dissed the whole lineup of SmackDown this week. The show emanated from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

This week's show featured top stars of the blue brand like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sami Zayn, and many more. The episode also featured the return of former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that the shows had no active storylines. He pointed out that every match was set up as a fight, without any storyline or feud between the competitors. The veteran writer was also irritated with the 50-50 booking every week. He noted that The Miz attacked Carmelo Hayes last week, and this Friday, Melo returned the favor with an attack on Miz. Vince wasn't impressed by The MFTs dominance on SmackDown either.

"Every single element on this show is a fight. The angle is a fight, there's nothing else. It's a fight. You and I sit here and we talk about, they do one thing one week and they reverse it the next week. Like with Miz and Carmelo Hayes. And bro, just such stupid sh*t. The clown Samoans are back and they're supposed to be rough and tough."

The week's show had some thrilling action with Ilja Dragunov being crowned the new United States Champion. The MFTs once again confronted the Wyatt Sicks, teasing a huge brawl in the future. Also, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre ended in chaos as Cody blasted the Scottish Warrior in the face with the WWE Championship.

Rhodes and McIntyre then erupted into an all-out brawl and had to be separated by WWE officials who rushed to the ringside area.

While using quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

