"He should be in" - Wrestling veteran calls for Viscera's WWE Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Oscar has revealed that he would love to see Viscera get his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame.

Oscar, real name Greg Gigard, famously managed Viscera (Mabel) and Mo, and the trio was collectively known as "Men on a Mission" in during the 1990s. Viscera was widely considered one of the most talented big men of his era.

On this week's episode of UnSKripted, Oscar claimed that the late great legend deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The veteran wrestling personality, however, wasn't sure about Vince McMahon's criteria regarding Hall of Famers but still hoped to see Viscera get posthumously inducted alongside other iconic superstars.

"Oh, I absolutely think he should be in [Viscera in the Hall of Fame]. Yeah, but you know, I don't know the formula for that. I don't know whether Vince just wakes up and pulls names out of a hat. I don't know, but because of all of the things he did and the way he worked for his size, in the ring, and all the work that he did, all the joy that he brought to the WWE Universe, I actually think he should be in," said Oscar. [11:50 – 12:30]

Viscera had a memorable career in WWE

The almost 500-pound wrestler joined WWE in 1993, two years after kicking off his in-ring career alongside long-time partner Robert Horne.

Viscera worked under the moniker of "Mabel" and "King Mabel" during his early years in the business. He and Mo even had one reign with the tag team titles.

The giant superstar received a solid singles push in 1995 as he won the King of the Ring Tournament and faced Diesel (aka Kevin Nash) in a world title main event at that year's SummerSlam.

Viscera left the company in 1996 after a high-profile feud with The Undertaker. He eventually returned a couple of years later to get involved in the Ministry of Darkness storyline.

He later had another stint with McMahon's organization between 2004 and 2008, during which he played different characters and was also part of the rebooted ECW project.

After quitting the promotion for the third time, he briefly wrestled on the independent circuit and in Japan until his untimely demise.

Viscera was 43 when he suffered a fatal heart attack on February 18th, 2014. Following his death, the pro wrestling community paid tribute to one of the most underrated mega heels in history.

