Wrestling veteran claims that top legend will return to seek revenge against Seth Rollins after SummerSlam 2022 (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is set to face Riddle in what is expected to be a classic at SummerSlam 2022. Ahead of the second-biggest show of the year, a long-time wrestling veteran predicted that a certain legend would return to take revenge against him.

Rollins has had one of the best years of his career despite not getting many wins. However, this year saw a continuous evolution and reinvention of his character as well as the instant-classic trilogy against the returning Cody Rhodes. He picked up a feud against Riddle heading into SummerSlam 2022.

Wrestling veterans Bill Apter and Joel Gertner did a SummerSlam 2022 Preview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Apter predicted that Seth Rollins would beat Riddle to set up the return of Randy Orton:

"My pick here is Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and I think Randy Orton is going to come back and seek revenge for whatever happens to Riddle in this particular match" (8:38-8:49)

Joel Gertner found it hard to root against either Riddle or Rollins but ultimately agreed with Apter's prediction:

"I think it's going to be a hell of a match. Seth Rollins, I think everyone knows his pedigree. Everyone knows he's training wrestlers now (Nathan Fraser, NXT UK). He's unbelievable in the ring and charismatic on the mic as well. Riddle is very charismatic too and has been on my radar for a while. He's locally trained in a school not far away from me [Monster factory].

He continued:

"So I'm familiar with both these guys on a certain level so I can't root for either because I wouldn't root against either, so I don't have a dog in the fight not can I make a pick because I know how strong these guys. Either of those two guys can pull off a win against either of the other. So, in the interest of having fun, I'm going to pick Seth Rollins." Gertner added. (8:51-10:04)

Is Seth Rollins poised for a feud against Randy Orton?

If Randy Orton happens to return after SummerSlam 2022, it will be far quicker than expected. A few months ago, his father, Bob Orton, revealed that The Viper was dealing with nagging back issues.

Randy was written off WWE TV after the tag team title unification match on SmackDown in May. It was reported that he had to undergo surgery and was expected to be out for the rest of 2022.

Perhaps it would be better for his health if he was, but a feud against Rollins would be interesting to watch. The two men haven't had a rivalry since 2015, when Seth Rollins was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in his first reign.

