Wrestling veteran claims that Triple H's creative team is "killing" WWE legend's story with The Judgment Day by not utilizing it (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has suggested that the WWE creative team isn't fully utilizing Rey Mysterio's ongoing storyline with The Judgment Day.

On the latest episode of RAW, Mysterio was put in a match against Seth Rollins. The former Shield member defeated Rey by submission after he was distracted by his son. The interference allowed Rhea Ripley to hit the former world champion from behind and set the platform for Rollins to win.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE made a mistake putting The Master of 619 in a match against The Visionary, as it made no sense in terms of storyline. He also used the iconic Charles Bronson movie, Death Wish, as an example to outline the similarity with The Judgment Day and making Dominik Mysterio betray his father.

"Bro, Rey Mysterio's entire mindset should be, 'I am taking out every single one of these derelicts that poisoned the brain of my impressionable son.' Bro, you can go all the way back guys and I'm showing you my irrelevant old age. You can go back to Charles Bronson in Death Wish, bro. His wife and daughter got r*ped and the people that did it were going to pay and that was his focus." said Russo

Additionally, Russo claimed that Mysterio's match against Rollins was simply going to satisfy the "marks" without any added benefit to the storyline.

"So if I'm writing this story, why on god's name is Rey Mysterio wrestling Seth Rollins? Other than, it's gonna be a great match and the marks are gonna give it five stars, who cares bro? You're killing the story, you gotta put yourself in the shoes of the father. 'Look what these three lowlifes did to my son and I'm gonna die on that hill man.' That's the story, not that he wrestles Seth Rollins for twenty freaking minutes, bro. Come on man!" added Russo [27:20 – 30:20]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

When did Dominik Mysterio join The Judgment Day?

Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day at the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event.

At the show, Mysterio betrayed both his father and Edge, who defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match in the UK.

While the group is focusing on their rivalry with Rey, Edge has also set his sights on The Judgment Day. On the latest edition of RAW, The Rated-R Superstar made his return from injury to challenge Balor to an "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Rey Mysterio's feud with The Judgment Day? Yes No 15 votes so far