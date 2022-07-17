"It was never going to work" - Wrestling veteran claims that Vince McMahon was never going to be able to 'control' WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has admitted that Vince McMahon was never going to be able to 'control' WWE Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior, during his time as an active competitor.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer discussed how important The Ultimate Warrior's branding was to him.

Hence, McMahon was never going to be able to get a grip on him as much as he did with the majority of the roster back in the day.

"You know Brian, here's what I think was the problem with Warrior. This was a guy that Vince was never going to be able to control, never. Vince was not going to be able to call Warrior into an office and say 'You're going to do A, B, C, and D'. He wasn't that guy. He officially changed his name into Warrior, his branding was everything to him, so Vince could not control him the way he could control ninety five percent of the roster. It was never going to work bro." said Russo [2:25-3:19:]

WWE legend "Road Dogg" Brian James recently also recalled his brief interactions with The Ultimate Warrior

During the same edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE legend Brian James spoke about his brief real-life interactions with The Ultimate Warrior in the past.

Additionally, the WWE legend also recalled working alongside Warrior's wife as part of the creative team and how well he knew her and his daughters.

The Hall of Famer said:

"Well, look, I don't have very much to say during that I was in Germany in 96 and I wasn't watching American TV. But from what I understand, he was very far and few between, like nobody ever saw him until he was on TV. Look, I never met Jim but a couple of times, and it was literally just meeting him and saying 'Hello, how are you?' He's always been great to me. But I don't know a whole lot about Jim, to be quite honest with you. I've said this before, I knew his wife better than I knew him and I didn't mean that in any salacious way. We worked together on the creative team, you know what I mean? And that was after he passed, so I actually knew her and her daughters better than I knew him,"

Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and also appeared at WWE WrestleMania XXX, which was among one of his final appearances in the company.

