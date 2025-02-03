Wrestling veteran claims WWE doesn't care about appalling RAW update (Exclusive)

Recent reports regarding RAW have been appalling. A wrestling veteran has claimed that WWE doesn't care about this.

Vince Russo is the latest to comment on RAW's viewership drop. The Monday Night Show debuted on Netflix on January 6 in grand fashion. It was evident that they put a lot of effort into the Netflix debut as they booked a stacked card filled with title matches and guest appearances. The show featured appearances from The Rock, Undertaker, and John Cena and was main evented by CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The initial episode on Netflix attracted 5.9 million viewers and was ranked fourth globally on the platform.

However, in the weeks since then, RAW has struggled to keep up with its debut episode, as each week has felt somewhat lackluster compared to January 6. Moreover, the viewership numbers also dictate this, with the January 20 episode of the red brand only pulling in three million viewers, which is a 50 percent drop from its initial episode.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo claimed that WWE doesn't care about the decline in viewership because they have a contract.

"I don't think WWE gives two cr*ps because they have contracts. Now, I think if I'm Netflix seeing that over three weeks, I'm very very concerned. I don't think WWE cares."

He further stated that WWE's contract with Netflix might have loopholes, allowing the streaming giant to wiggle out of the deal if viewership continues to drop.

"I gotta believe Chris there's loopholes in there. I gotta believe there's loopholes in every contract." [1:08 - 1:55]

Watch the full video below:

Vince Russo criticized Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Last week, Triple H was promoting the Royal Rumble at the WWE Headquarters when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker made a special guest appearance. The two legends then announced that Triple H would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year as a solo act. Since then, many fans and critics have commented on the announcement.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo raised concerns about the timing of Triple H's Hall of Fame induction. He stated that the company should not have inducted The Game into the Hall of Fame while they had lost half their audience on Netflix in three weeks.

"To me, it's the timing of it. WWE, man, everything they do is for a reason. It's all for a reason. I'm watching, pardon my French, I'm watching Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Taker circle jerk, and all I'm saying to myself is, 'Guys, you lost half your audience on Netflix after three weeks.' That's what I'm thinking about. And this is where your head is at? Putting Triple H in the Hall of Fame when this company has paid you billions and billions of dollars, and you've managed to cut the audience in half."

It will be interesting to see what measures Triple H takes to boost viewership on the Road to WrestleMania.

