"A lot of people are worried" - Wrestling veteran comments on Ric Flair's health ahead of retirement match (Exclusive)

Bill Apter provided his honest take on Ric Flair's upcoming retirement match and wasn't sure whether The Nature Boy would actually call it quits after the July 31st event in Nashville.

The veteran journalist noted that the iconic Lou Thesz also wrestled in several matches despite having his billed retirement bout in 1979.

There has also been some concern over Ric Flair's health heading into his swan song, and Bill Apter feels that the WWE Hall of Famer is currently looking in fine shape to compete. He was eager to see Flair's performance and was confident that the 16-time world champion would have a successful outing on July 31.

Here's what the legendary Bill Apter had to say about Flair on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Lou Thesz had 500 last matches; this could be the last match for right now. A lot of people are worried about his health," said Bill Apter. "He looks really good. His attitude is really good. He has got a lot of that Nature Boy in him, so I'm anxious to see what's going to happen. But I think he will come out really looking good." [12:26 - 13:00]

"This is a better last match scenario" - Bill Apter comments on the confirmed opponents of Ric Flair's final match

As announced yesterday, Ric Flair will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Bill Apter was pleased with the choice of opponents as it gave ample room to keep Ric Flair safe throughout the match. Apter noted that Flair could get the hot tag in the end and get a massive pop by delivering some of his most memorable moves before securing a submission victory with the Figure Four leg lock.

Apter added that Flair competing in a tag team bout was a win-win situation for all involved parties:

"I thought when Ric started sparring with Jay Lethal, that was going to be the match, and I felt okay with that," Apter continued. "I really did. I think, though, that rather than keep working there for an entire 15 minutes or something, I think the drama of the other guys being in the ring and all of a sudden that hot tag and he comes in and does his thing, and maybe wins with the Figure Four, I think this is a better last match scenario." [11:45 - 12:25]

As you can see above, the opponents for Ric Flair's retirement match were unveiled via a graphic video in which the WWE legend was busted open by Lethal and Jarrett.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the show as it's Ric Flair we're talking about. However, are you excited to see him wrestle for one last time? Sound off in the comments section below.

