Wrestling veteran comments on why Ric Flair wrestled one last time at the age of 73 [Exclusive]

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently interviewed NWA legend Magnum TA at The Gathering Wrestling convention.

Magnum TA and Ric Flair go way back to their time at Jim Crockett Promotions. The two fought for the World Heavyweight Championship in September 1985.

The NWA legend was present backstage for Ric Flair's last match, and gave his take on the 73-year-old's final bow.

Magnum said that after Ric Flair's health scare a few years back, the Nature Boy may have wanted to leave the ring on his terms:

"For Ric, it was kind of a closure after the life or death experience he suffered a couple of years back. He played a lot of things back through his mind and felt like he had some unfinished business and some things yet unresolved that he wanted to be able to prove to himself that he can still climb through the ropes one more time and it was his thank you to the fans to come out and train and do that at 73 years old."

Magnum TA on Ric Flair's love for pro wrestling

Magnum TA spoke about Ric Flair's love for pro wrestling. The former NWA star gave Flair his props for wrestling his last match at the age of 73.

Magnum also went into detail about the backstage atmosphere at Flair's last match and how it was reminiscent of Jim Crockett Productions in 1985:

"Ric signed up to do this terrifying feat that everyone was holding their breath about but kudos to him because he is the performer of all performers. You talk about the greatest of all time and all those things but Ric has been the consummate live what you love all these years and he still loves it and he gave back that love to all the people that were there in attendance, those watching on pay-per-view... the backstage was like a reunion. It was like turning back the clock to 1985. It was just crazy."

