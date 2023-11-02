Wrestling veteran compares WWE to McDonald's - "They are living off their past" (Exclusive)

WWE has dominated the pro wrestling business for over 50 years and might be using its history and not its current product to secure lucrative TV deals, according to Vince Russo.

The TV figures have steadily dipped since the glory days of wrestling, but the disconcerting trend has not stopped them from breaking records in the revenue department. World Wrestling Entertainment has signed contracts with major networks to air its content, and Vince Russo noted that the organization was just selling its past.

The former writer explained his views by mentioning McDonald's and how people would continue to visit the popular food chain even if the quality degraded over time. Vince Russo said that while WWE continued to make a lot of money, the "real numbers" were going down at an alarming rate.

"Bro, there is always going to be a buy-in, Chris, because what they are selling is the last 50 years. That's what they are selling. If, all of a sudden, McDonald's burgers tomorrow tasted like cr*p, people would still buy them because it's McDonald's. They are living off their past. Those real numbers just keep going down, bro." [8:10 - 8:36]

EC3 on why WWE probably doesn't care about quality anymore

Ethan Carter III agreed with Vince Russo's comments and believed WWE preferred money over everything. The company's recent merger with the UFC has changed the face of combat sports, and EC3 felt that even though WWE's programming needs improvement, the company's officials won't be too keen on it.

Carter noted that after being at the helm for decades, Vince McMahon cashed in at the right time and would most likely not care about anything else as the 78-year-old had already "won in life."

The NWA champion said:

"I don't know. You'd think it should, and I would assume it should; as Russo said, it doesn't matter. The Endeavor check is cleared; I'm checking out. I'm 78. I won. I won life." [From 9:23 onwards]

