Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE for "missed opportunity" during CM Punk's first RAW appearance in nearly ten years (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the company could have done more with CM Punk's first appearance on RAW in nearly 10 years.

Punk showed up on RAW this week for the first time in a decade. The Best in the World delivered an emotionally charged promo to close this week's show.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that WWE should have aired vignettes about other stars sharing their thoughts on Punk's return. He claimed that the Best in the World was back after 10 years, and the company should have capitalized on the reactions from its stars.

"What I would have done, you've got a guy coming back to WWE after a 10-year hiatus. You gotta go to everybody in the back and let them shoot with how they really feel. That's what you gotta do throughout the entire show, not a stupid graphic. Literally, if I'm writing or producing the show, we're gonna come around and ask you what you think about CM Punk being here, and you are 100% gonna shoot about it. That's what I'm doing. I would have done that throughout the entire show. I really felt that was a missed opportunity." [From 7:03 onwards]

During the promo, the 45-year-old star made it clear that he was finally back home, and despite the hiatus, he is still the best in the World.

