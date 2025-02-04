Wrestling veteran details the secret WWE needs to make Jey Uso a credible champion (Exclusive)

WWE star Jey Uso created history as he won the 2025 Royal Rumble. Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the win and how the creative team can book him as a credible champ.

An emotional Jey Uso took the stage this week on RAW after winning the Royal Rumble. He spoke about working hard to earn the championship opportunity and thanked the WWE Universe for supporting him. However, the star was interrupted by Gunther who warned him against challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed Uso needed a personal writer like how Brian Gewirtz helped The Rock back in the day. The veteran writer felt if WWE was going all-in with Jey, they needed to give him special attention and get him an agent who could help him with promos, build his character, and make him a credible champion.

"Bro, you know like how Gewirtz was with Rock? I remember, the day Austin won the title, Vince McMahon said to me, 'Your job is now 24x7, you've got Steve. I don't care about anybody else.' If they put this belt on Jey Uso, they need to assign him that guy. They need to assign him Brian Gewirtz. They need to assign him that guy who's gonna be there 24x7, can help him with the promos, can produce him." [From 27:43 onwards]

Jey Uso has been riding a wave of momentum over the last few months. After this week's confrontation with Gunther, it is almost certain that the star will look to get retribution from The Ring General.

It will be interesting to see how WWE builds up this story headline into WrestleMania.

