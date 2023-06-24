Wrestling veteran details why WWE fans want to see Pretty Deadly get the "dog sh*t" beaten out of them (Exclusive)

Pretty Deadly have been getting some wins under their belt, which impressed former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince were on the Grayson Waller Effect this week. The duo spoke about how they outlasted five other teams in the Gauntlet Match last week to get a title shot at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, they were interrupted by The Street Profits, leading to an impromptu matchup. Pretty Deadly picked up the win when Prince rolled up Dawkins, and Wilson helped by holding his feet to the ropes for leverage.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell explained that he had started liking Pretty Deadly over the last few weeks. He claimed that it was a good win for the duo this week in probably what was the match of the night.

"They're kinda wearing on me a little bit and I'm kinda liking them a little more. They're smart-a*s heels. And if they do that, you wanna see them get the dog sh*t beat out of them. But they're a good team. I like their outfits. This was the best match of the night I think. I think the right team won, and won it in the right way. I don't think it hurt the Street Profits at all." [38:01 - 38:47]

Pretty Deadly recently spoke about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

This past week, Pretty Deadly appeared on The Bump. The tandem spoke about their upcoming rivals and suggested that KO's anger issues could cost them the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

"Look, Kevin Owens again, he's got anger problems. We conduct business, we get the job done in the ring. When the bell rings, we do the right thing. We're not gonna have shenanigans outside of that. We're always serious, constantly, all the time. But look, I'm not messing with Kevin if the bell doesn't ring. We're here to win the championships. There's nothing personal against him. Personally, yes we would like them, but it's nothing personal."

The duo will face Owens and Zayn next week for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

