Wrestling veteran discusses Brock Lesnar's future with the WWE; calls him a "liability" for the company 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Brock Lesnar's future with the company.

Lesnar came under the scanner after he was mentioned in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Ms. Grant accused Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and exploitation. The allegations forced the former CEO to resign from his role at TKO. WWE also scrapped plans for The Beast's return at the Royal Rumble.

This week on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran claimed it would be difficult for Brock to return under the current circumstances. He felt that although Lesnar did not abuse Janel Grant, he was guilty by association.

"I find it hard that Brock could actually go back now. I don't want to go on record to say I think he will. But when I think about it, I don't think he will. Because, now, he's a liability. If it's true, he participated in it. No, he didn't! He was invited to participate in it, but he didn't. So, he may be saved. See, he's guilty by association. He did nothing, but he's getting a lot of the heat off of it." [From 3:28 - 4:26]

Brock Lesnar was removed from the 2K Online Supercard Game

In response to the recent allegations, WWE has been quietly trying to distance itself from Brock Lesnar. In a recent development, 2K removed The Beast from its Supercard Digital Collectible game.

Several fans reported the issue, and this was later confirmed by PWInsider. The news outlet also reported that the former WWE Champion's involvement with the company will be downplayed as much as possible by 2K and all other merchandising licenses.

