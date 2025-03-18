Wrestling veteran discusses the shocking truth behind WWE's struggle with John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed John Cena's heel turn. The legendary wrestler embraced his dark side after attacking Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

The former Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect walked down to the ring this week amidst a chorus of boos. He thrashed the WWE Universe during his promo, accusing them of bullying him and forcing him to be their puppet. Cena claimed that he was calling the shots now, and he wouldn't conform to fan expectations anymore.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE did not build a single credible opponent for Cody Rhodes and were forced to slot in John Cena for the role. He felt the creative team was pushed to the corner and turned John heel for this program. However, the veteran writer stated that the company seemed incapable of booking the legendary star as a heel.

"Bro, with their entire roster, they did not have a sellable main event at WrestleMania. That's the bottomline. At the last minute, it was either Rock or Cena. It was something drastic at the last minute because nobody else on that card matters. They put Jey Uso in that spot with Gunther and everybody is cr*pping on that. So they had no other choice. They forced the hand here with the Cena turn and now they can't figure out how to make sense out of it." [7:09 onwards]

An irate Cody Rhodes interrupted John Cena's promo and confronted him. The American Nightmare claimed that he took John's best shot and was still standing. He then urged the 16-time champ to bring his best at WrestleMania.

