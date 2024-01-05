Wrestling veteran discusses "super lame" aspect of Drew McIntyre's character; opens up on WWE's plan with him

Wrestling veteran Konnan feels Drew McIntyre has a bring future in WWE in the coming months.

The Scottish Warrior has been on a warpath with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Drew has tried to win the title from Rollins several times but came up short. His latest attempt came at RAW Day 1 this past Monday, where The Visionary once again emerged on top after a hellacious encounter.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned that McIntyre probably needs to get rid of the sword. The wrestling veteran felt that he was doing quite well in the current storyline, and he would be a major focus on TV in the coming months as well.

"Drew McIntyre, yeah they're gonna do stuff with him. I think he's very interesting. I did think he looked super lame Corny Mayor McCheese Jojo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still, like really? What are you gonna do with that? Are you gonna impale somebody? So just ditch the sword, I don't see nothing wrong with wearing a kilt, he's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be a focus for months to come." [From 4:05 - 4:38]

Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on what's next for him

This week, Drew McIntyre shared a clip on his Twitter handle. The former WWE Champion was training and stopped to talk to the WWE Universe.

He mentioned that he had been getting a lot of messages after the show on Monday and apologized for not being able to reply to them.

"Got all the messages, sorry I've not replied. I've seen what everybody's been saying. What's next for Drew McIntyre? Monday was all or nothing. The honest answer is I don't know." [From 0:18 - 0:33]

Drew was visibly down after the matchup on RAW and stated that he was not sure what lay ahead for him.

