"A guy in a T-shirt and jeans that changes diapers"- Wrestling veteran dismisses current WWE star's comparisons to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Johnny Gargano is nowhere close to Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart.

While the former NXT Champion may not have a physical presence like some of his colleagues, his passion for wrestling and in-ring abilities have earned him comparisons to greats like The Hitman and The Heartbreak Kid.

Gargano himself is a huge fan of Michaels and even had the privilege of learning from Mr. WrestleMania during his time on NXT.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that Hart and Michaels presented themselves like stars. The former WWE writer added that Gargano looked like "a guy washing dishes in the back" on RAW.

"What you're talking about Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone, the host] is it's not that they [Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels] were larger than life, they presented themselves as stars. Not as the guy washing dishes in the back. If Bret and Shawn would have come out like a guy washing dishes in the back, the response would have been the same. This guy is coming in with jeans cut in the knees, and sneakers. You look like a jabroni, man. Did Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels ever come out looking like that? Never ever, bro. Even when they were in street clothes, they looked like stars," said Russo.

The WWE veteran also disclosed that he has never watched Johnny Wrestling wrestle and does not plan on doing so in the future.

"I've never seen a Johnny Gargano match, I never will see. I wouldn't waste a minute of my time watching this guy wrestle because of the presentation alone. I'm not interested in you. What are you giving me here? A guy in a T-shirt and jeans that changes diapers. What were the marks chanting? I didn't even know what they were chanting," Russo added. [From 39:25 to 40:55]

WWE veteran Vince Russo explained what made Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart look like stars

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels are two of the greatest superstars to have stepped inside a WWE ring. The duo won multiple world championships between them and were widely popular among casual fans.

During his chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo reflected on what made Bret and Shawn superstars despite being "small guys."

"The way they carried themselves. Like he really could beat you." [From 40:19 to 40:26]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments about Johnny Gargano? Sounds off below, and let us know!

