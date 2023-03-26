Wrestling veteran drew comparisons between WWE SmackDown star and Seth Rollins and explained why he is a better opponent for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently explained why Seth Rollins is a better opponent for Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39 than Ricochet.

Earlier this year, Logan participated in the Men's Royal Rumble match. During the bout, he and Ricochet had a spot in which they surprised the fans with an impressive mid-air collision. Several fans then speculated that Paul would enter a feud with the former Intercontinental Champion. Instead, the popular YouTuber started a rivalry with Seth Rollins. The two superstars will now square off at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed whether Paul should have faced Ricochet instead of Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

"Absolutely not because when you are selling and promoting WrestleMania, Ricochet and Paul, while it might be a more high-flying match, will not garner the attention or sell the tickets of Seth/Paul. That's kind of a fanboy way of looking at it and not a business way," he said. [7:15 - 7:33]

Logan Paul will compete in his fifth WWE match

In April 2022, Logan Paul competed in his first WWE match when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. About two months later, the popular YouTuber returned to the ring to beat his former teammate, The Miz, at SummerSlam.

Logan's biggest match came last November when he challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at Crown Jewel. Despite his impressive performance, Paul failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old competed in his fourth wrestling bout when he participated in the Royal Rumble match. At WrestleMania 39, he will step inside the squared circle for the fifth time in his career to take on Seth Rollins.

