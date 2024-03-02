Wrestling veteran enjoyed watching The Rock rip apart current champion on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about how The Rock verbally eviscerated World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on SmackDown.

This week on the blue brand, The People's Champ threw down a challenge for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He proposed a tag team match between him and Roman Reigns facing Cody and Seth with the stipulation that if the babyfaces won, there would be no Bloodline interference during Rhodes' match against Reigns.

However, if they lose, The Bloodline would do everything in their power to help The Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell was impressed by The Rock's one-liners directed at Rollins. He felt that the "walking clown emoji" was an apt description for The Visionary.

"I loved his description of Seth Rollins. When he called him a midget emoji, what did he call him? It was great. The clown emoji, that was great!" [From 11:33 onwards]

With The Rock laying down an unprecedented challenge for WrestleMania 40, the onus is now on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to come up with a response. It will be interesting to see what the duo has in mind when they show up on the blue brand.

