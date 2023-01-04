Vince Russo has provided his theory on why the ratings for WWE RAW seem to have gone down every week.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that people who generally don't tune in for RAW wouldn't care about top stars like Roman Reigns and others.

He further mentioned that the numbers would continue declining if WWE kept "catering."

"Keep catering to the people already watching the show. Not one person not watching the show is gonna care about Kevin Owens and Reigns. Not one person is gonna care about Sami Zayn. Keep catering and the number will go down - week after week," said Russo. [32:00-32:34]

Vince Russo recently mentioned that WWE hadn't built any credible challengers to beat Roman Reigns

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned how WWE hasn't built up any credible challengers who could dethrone Roman Reigns.

He mentioned that the company has a deep roster of 50-75 stars but was critical of the poor writing. Russo said:

"There should be at least one guy now that you believe could beat Roman Reigns. They don't have that. Think about that. You've got a roster of 50-75 guys and you don't have that one guy on the roster that may be the guy. Not one. How many times again bro, when this was written correctly, and you know [Hulk] Hogan's the champion and you had your eye on that other guy. Here's The [Ultimate] Warrior shaking the ropes. Nobody's touching him, nobody's coming close. Here's [Randy] Savage on the freaking run. Nothing. That's bad writing, bro. It is horrible writing."

Roman Reigns is expected to face Kevin Owens in a title match at some point in the near future. The feud between the two men has been going on for weeks.

