Wrestling veteran feels WWE is punishing Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch by booking them to lose (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch suffered losses in their respective WrestleMania 38 matches. Vince Russo has now come out and questioned whether WWE was deliberately punishing the couple while breaking down the latest RAW episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show review.

On last week's Legion of RAW, Russo explained why Vince McMahon might be done with Becky Lynch owing to her comments on Stone Cold Steve Austin's show. The former RAW women's champion admitted that wrestling was not the most important thing in the world for her after the birth of her child.

The former WWE writer speculated on whether she had fallen out of favor with the higher-ups as Vince McMahon allegedly does not like talents whose priority isn't the business.

Russo stated that Lynch doing the "job" at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair could indicate her backstage standing within the company.

"This is the thing where I don't know if they are purposely doing it," revealed Vince Russo. "Bro, remember last week's show. Here's what I said. I said, 'If Becky does the job, then you've got to ask yourself the question, why did they cut Becky's hair?' So, bro, again, I'm going to go back to the Stone Cold podcast where Becky said, 'wrestling isn't the most important thing in her life anymore.' What has happened since then, bro? Cut her hair, now she has been stripped of the title, and now she is not even on tonight's show." [10:39 - 11:14]

Russo also touched upon Seth Rollins' defeat to Cody Rhodes and wondered if some of the heat had rubbed off on the former WWE Champion.

Vince said Rollins looked upbeat during his brief moment with Rhodes on RAW despite losing to him a night back at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"I'm really starting to wonder, is Seth Rollins now lumped into that," continued Russo. "But now I'm asking myself, are they punishing Seth without him really realizing it and knowing what's going on? Because like I said, bro. Today when he came out, he couldn't care less about losing that match last night." [11:16 - 12:00]

What's next for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

Seth Rollins' handshake with The American Nightmare has been perceived in some circles as a babyface turn for The Messiah, but it's still too soon to ascertain WWE's creative direction.

The company could be leaning towards having an extended rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, and most fans would not argue against witnessing a rematch of their WrestleMania classic.

As for Becky Lynch, the 6-time Women's Champion did not appear on the RAW after WrestleMania, but she did send out a blatant threat to a WWE Hall of Famer on social media before the episode.

Lynch could continue her feud with Belair, but that too should be known once Big Time Becks returns to WWE TV.

What are your predictions for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's immediate futures? Share them in the comments section below.

