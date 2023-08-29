Wrestling veteran highlights a missed opportunity by WWE to help Bray Wyatt's family (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company helping out Bray Wyatt's family after his passing.

Wyatt, aged 36, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, sending shockwaves through the wrestling world. Tributes started pouring in from fans and wrestlers from all over the world for the former WWE Champion. Reports also emerged that the company would take up the responsibility of helping Bray's family with all of his merch money.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that if WWE really wanted to help, they should have released a unique shirt that fans would buy. He claimed that all the money from that sale would then help Bray's family.

"So, when Bray passed away, I remember reading a headline that WWE is going to give Bray's family all of the merch money. That's what WWE was going to do, 100 percent of the merch money, which is great. My question is if they're going to do that, then why don't they make a special commemorative shirt celebrating his life?"

Russo continued:

"That's the shirt everybody would buy. I mean, it's a great gesture on their part, we're gonna give his family all the merch money, but if you're gonna do that, have a commemorative shirt highlighting his life. That's the shirt people would buy." [From 2:06 - 3:03]

SmackDown was dedicated to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk

The wrestling world lost two greats, Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, last week. The recent edition of SmackDown was in honor of these two larger-than-life superstars.

The show started with the traditional 10-bell salute, followed by a heartfelt video package. Cody Rhodes walked out to the ring to talk about Funk's incredible career spanning over five decades. There was also a Hardcore Tag Team match to honor the legend.

Later, LA Knight also got on the mic to honor his former rival, Bray Wyatt. He mentioned that Wyatt was preparing him for things to come during their feud.

