Wrestling veteran on Hook potentially leaving AEW for WWE under Triple H's regime

WWE has previously signed stars from AEW under the old and new regimes. A wrestling veteran recently spoke about the possibility of Hook's move to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime.

Hook became a popular name in the world of professional wrestling after spending years with All Elite Wrestling. The second-generation star has impressed fans and critics for a while. However, rumors regarding his possible departure from the Jacksonville-based company have been circulating recently.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno gave his thoughts on whether Hook should leave AEW for WWE. He added that the former FTW Champion could likely end up on the NXT brand as he needs experience. Moreover, he was unsure of Hook's future in the Stamford-based company after the latter's father, Taz, fired shots at Triple H.

"Well, he needs to go to NXT because he hasn't had a lot of experience. He hasn't wrestled a lot of matches. He's been around for what, like, three years? Yeah. Wow, 20 matches a year; it's like a match every other week. That's not good," Disco Inferno said. [0:43 - 1:20]

What the future has in store for the former FTW Champion remains to be seen.

Former WWE Superstar said Triple H could bury Hook

Several superstars received a fair shot under Triple H's WWE regime compared to the old regime. The old standard and perception of a superstar were changed in the new regime.

While speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan spoke about Hook's potential move to the Stamford-based promotion. He also stated that the Stamford-based company may not book him the same way due to his size.

"I'm worried they [WWE] would not book him [Hook] the same way. I'm worried. But then again, maybe I could be wrong. I have seen them do more with otherized talents because Vince [McMahon] ain't there no more. So you got to understand Vince is still stained on my brain on big people happen to get the push and not under-size talents getting that chance, right? But for real, somebody like a Hook without Vince there and under Triple H regime, I could see it. Yeah, if done right," Matt Morgan said. [41:12 - 41:57]

It will be interesting to see what the second-generation star does next in his wrestling career.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.