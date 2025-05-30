Wrestling Veteran has an issue with Seth Rollins' group!

Seth Rollins' stable now includes WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, alongside rising star Bron Breakker and powerhouse Bronson Reed. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) voiced his concerns about The Revolutionary's newly assembled group.

In a recent episode of the REBOOKED podcast, the former WWE star stated that while Seth Rollins was clearly a star and leader, the other two members lacked individuality. According to Matthew Rehwoldt, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker's black suit attire made them look like old-school bouncers from a comedy movie.

The erstwhile Aiden English argued that this presentation prevented The Aus-zilla and The Terminator from establishing unique identities within the group.

"I have an issue with them [Seth Rollins' group] already. In my opinion, you have three stars. Obviously, Seth being a certified leader and a main-eventer. But the two other stars [Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker] are looking like '90s bouncers from a comedy movie. I get the black [suits], but they don't seem like they're their own unique personalities within this group," he said.

The veteran added:

"I want these guys [Breakker and Reed] to all have a personality and not just be lackeys. I don't want them to be a supersized J&J security. That's my one worry, is that they've been presented—is just hitmen for Seth." [From 29:22 to 30:34]

Watch the full podcast below:

Matthew Rehwoldt predicts the name of Seth Rollins' new formed WWE stable

In the same video, the former NXT Tag Team Champion shared his prediction about the name of Seth Rollins' group. Matthew Rehwoldt suggested that "The Vision" would be a fitting name for the faction led by The Visionary.

The TNA commentator said:

"I have the name. I'm surprised that I didn't see this more often, and this isn't even a 'Stop, I'm joking' moment. The promo, the follow-up promo on RAW—Seth [Rollins] started his promo with, 'This is my vision.' They should be The Vision. 'This is my vision of how WWE should be run.' The Vision, I think, could be a very cool name."

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion will officially reveal the name of Seth Rollins' faction in the coming weeks.

