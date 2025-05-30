Seth Rollins' group name predicted by former WWE star 

Seth Rollins is now leading a dominant heel faction in WWE. As the company hasn't yet officially revealed the group's name, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) has a suggestion.

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Paul Heyman joined forces with The Revolutionary. The Wiseman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, allowing the former World Heavyweight Champion to emerge victorious in the Triple Threat Match. On RAW after WrestleMania, Bron Breakker aligned himself with Heyman and Rollins. The latest addition to the faction is Bronson Reed, who joined at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend.

In the latest episode of the REBOOKED podcast, the erstwhile Aiden English stated he had a name in mind for the heel faction. The former WWE star believed "The Vision" would be a compelling name for the group, drawing inspiration from The Architect's promo on this week's RAW.

Trending

"I have the name. I'm surprised that I didn't see this more often, and this isn't even a 'Stop, I'm joking' moment. The promo, the follow-up promo on RAW—Seth [Rollins] started his promo with, 'This is my vision.' They should be The Vision. 'This is my vision of how WWE should be run.' The Vision, I think, could be a very cool name," he said. [From 23:49 to 24:20]

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Watch the full episode below:

Major WWE star says Seth Rollins does not have bad matches

Two years ago, The Visionary collided with Omos at the Backlash Premium Live Event. Seth Rollins pinned the seven-foot star after delivering a thunderous Stomp from the top rope.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Omos opened up about his encounter with the former Universal Champion. The Nigerian Giant also went on to assert that Seth Rollins does not have bad matches.

"No, he [Rollins] does not [have bad matches]. Oh, he's good; he's really good. And that even being with him then, I [was] still learning from being in the ring with him," Omos said.

The Visionary has secured his place in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Fans will have to wait and see if Rollins wins the briefcase for the second time in his WWE career.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the REBOOKED podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More