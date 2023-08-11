Wrestling veteran jokingly suggests that AEW star could show up to confront Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette jokingly suggested that a current AEW star could make a surprise appearance to confront Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The star in question is Aaron Solo.

Aaron Solo made his AEW debut in 2020 and quickly made a name for himself by aligning with The Nightmare Family. He later joined QT Marshall and The Factory. Despite being involved in some good storylines, Solo has been an afterthought when it comes to his AEW booking.

However, Jim Cornette recently brought up his name when mentioning The Bloodline and their future on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast. He jokingly suggested that Aaron Solo should show up to confront Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns about using his last name.

“What about if Aaron Solo was to come and say 'hey, you stole my Solo gimmick.' See, that would be a twist…..They could get Solo Sikoa, they could get Aaron Solo, and then we had a developmental guy named Solo there was a member of the Samoan family about 20 years ago in OVW for a little bit…They could get all them and make them say 'I am solo, I am Solo, I am Solo' who’s the real Solo.” [5:22 - 6:10]

Another WWE veteran recently stated that Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are a good fit together

Roman Reigns revealed Paul Heyman as his manager when he turned heel three years ago. Since then, the two men have gone on to dominate WWE. They also complement each other perfectly.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip podcast, WWE legend Jimmy Hart stated that Reigns and Paul Heyman are a good fit together.

"First of all, he [Roman Reigns] does a great job, and Paul [Heyman] fits him so greatly, Paul fits him to a T. I think my character’s a little bit too over-the-top for that because I’m more like, ‘Whoa! Hey baby! How you doing!?’ That’s always been my thing. Up-tempo, never kind of laid back, and I just kind of think Roman does such a great job along with Paul together, and they really fit good together." [H/T POST Wrestling]

It would be fun to see Aaron Solo challenge Solo Sikoa just based on the fact that they have the same name.

