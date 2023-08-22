Wrestling veteran lashes out at WWE for "dragging out" Gunther's feud on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Gunther's match against Chad Gable this week on RAW.

The Intercontinental Championship was on the line on the red show as The Ring General took on Gable. They put on a hard-hitting encounter, showcasing their technical wrestling skills. The match ended in a count-out when the Alpha Academy member hit a German Suplex on his opponent to send him over the timekeepers' area and returned to the ring.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the count-out was just another way to drag out the Imperium leader's feud with Gable. He predicted that the two stars would once again meet at the upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023.

"But again, bro, it's a count-out. So what are they doing? Dragging it out, dragging it out. Now they'll be another match between them. Do they have another at the next PLE? That's all it is. Just keep dragging it out." [24:53 - 25:19]

Gunther is two weeks away from breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record

This week on RAW, The Austrian Anomaly was furious about how his match ended and demanded Samantha Irvin announce him as still the Intercontinental Champion.

This was critical because Gunther has held the IC Title for 437 days. He is just two weeks away from breaking The Honky Tonk Man's historic reign of 453 days with the same championship.

It will be interesting to see how this feud progresses and if Chad Gable can bring Gunther's dream run to a screeching halt.

