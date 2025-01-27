Wrestling veteran makes bold WWE Royal Rumble 2025 prediction (Exclusive)

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just around the corner, meaning the wrestling fandom has been running wild with predictions. Several superstars have already declared for the big match, but only one will remain the last man standing inside the ring.

Speaking on a recent episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter shared a rather bold prediction for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The wrestling veteran named his picks for the last two competitors in the rumble.

"I think the last two guys in the ring are going to be Roman Reigns and John Cena. I think that the Solo Sikoa part of The Bloodline will interfere and cause Roman to go over the top rope somehow." [From 37:58 onwards]

Trending

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere. The same night saw John Cena declare himself for WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Also, Paul Heyman announced Reigns as a participant on the following episode of SmackDown.

The OTC is a former one-time Rumble winner. As for Cena, he's tied with Cody Rhodes, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H with two Rumble wins. Fans will have to wait to see if one of these two men walks out victorious in the WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Get the full episode of What Were They Thinking? with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback