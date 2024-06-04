Wrestling veteran makes controversial comment about Dominik Mysterio's place in WWE (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has found himself at the center of attention after two failed attempts to get Liv Morgan to lose the Women's World Championship. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about his drawing power on RAW.

This week on RAW, Dominik confronted Liv Morgan. He clarified that he was not in cahoots with the champ but was working for Rhea Ripley. Liv did not buy this story and tried to seduce him, leading to an awkward moment for the Judgment Day member.

On Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Dominik was not a draw for casual wrestling fans. The wrestling veteran even said that "Dirty" Dom might not even be on the roster if it was not for the "Mysterio" name.

"No casual wrestling fan is gonna be interested in Dominik Mysterio. I'm sorry. Dominik, listen, all respect to his dad [Rey Mysterio]. I always had a very, very good relationship with his dad. Come on, bro, if Dominik Mysterio's last name was not Mysterio, would he be on this show? Come on, stop. Let's just be honest," Russo commented. [From 26:32 onwards]

Liv Morgan also made moves on Dominik later on RAW. As Braun Strowman was mauling Judgment Day, Liv walked out and prevented the Monster of All Monsters from attacking Dom.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops in the coming weeks and how Rhea Ripley reacts when she returns on RAW.

