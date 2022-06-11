"Maybe it's better if she just exits" - Wrestling veteran comments on Paige leaving WWE (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on former WWE Divas Champion Paige's major announcement on Twitter.

The Anti-Diva left fans in shock when she disclosed on Friday that July 7th will be her last day in WWE. She had a career-defining moment on the WrestleMania 30 fallout episode of RAW, where she defeated AJ Lee to capture the Divas Championship. She was forced to retire from the in-ring competition in 2017 due to a neck injury.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Bill Apter discussed Paige parting ways with WWE next month, stating that she might have other plans in the works.

Here is what the veteran journalist had to say:

"Well, I just got the news... just catching up with everybody. She has been inactive, as we know, probably got the—and again, this is something that I don't know for sure, but she's probably got other projects in the works. She's a terrific person, I've met her a dozen times. I'm not really surprised [about her leaving] because she hasn't been doing anything with the company. And I think in the bottom line right now, if she's getting any kind of payment from the company or anything like that, unless she's gonna come back and be Paige, maybe it's better if she just exits," says Apter. (2:00-2:52)

Paige says she'll "most certainly" return to the ring

The Anti-Diva comes from a wrestling background, and she's been performing in the ring for a long time. She is recognized as the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and was part of the Women's Revolution.

Paige tweeted that there's a major chance she'll wrestle again, wherever it might be. Superstars such as Edge and Bryan Danielson were also forced to retire due to a neck injury, and they're currently active in the ring. This means there's a possibility that she too might make it.

