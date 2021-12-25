Wrestling veteran pitches interesting romantic storyline involving Otis on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed a potential WWE storyline involving Otis and Doudrop during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Apter talked about the latter's current run on the red brand and said he would never book her as a heel. He praised the RAW superstar for her personality and noted that she could have been one of the fan-favorites on the Monday night show.

Bill Apter further went on to suggest that he would have paired her and Otis as an on-screen couple and presented them as an adorable duo on WWE television.

"If it were me then this wouldn't have happened at all. To me, Doudrop would be one of the best fan-favorite jolly girl that ever came to WWE. She's got a terrific personality and fans could adore her and love her. She could have been a friend of Bianca Belair instead of being an evil girl. And I would take another person who's on the show. I'd take Otis and make Otis her boyfriend and they could have been the cutest couple in the entire world," said Apter.

It is worth noting that the Alpha Academy member was once involved in a romantic angle with Mandy Rose. The pairing was well received by viewers and made for a few entertaining segments during its run.

Doudrop and Otis' current booking on WWE RAW

Doudrop turned heel last month and started targeting Bianca Belair when the latter started receiving multiple big chances on RAW. The two superstars engaged in a short feud that ended earlier this week.

Belair and Doudrop faced each other in a singles match, dubbed the 'final chapter'. Despite a valiant effort, the latter ultimately fell short in front of the former women's champion.

Bianca Belair hit her with the KOD to seal the victory and then went on to wish the best for her opponent. It remains to be seen if Doudrop will move on to another rivalry on RAW following her loss against The EST of WWE.

Otis is currently enjoying a dominant run as part of The Alpha Academy alongside Chad Gable. The two superstars recently set their sights on the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Otis recently defeated Riddle and has started to pose a serious threat to the dominant champions. The duo could be next in line to challenge RK-Bro for the tag team titles.

