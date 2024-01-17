Wrestling veteran on possibly working with Velveteen Dream post-WWE release

Velveteen Dream has been the talk of the town since he uploaded an apology video directed towards WWE and several staff members. Recently, a wrestling veteran gave his honest opinion on whether he would work with the former North American Champion in the future.

Earlier this month, Velveteen Dream uploaded an apology video that went viral, and the former North American Champion was once again the talk of the town. However, Dream hasn't worked with any major promotion in professional wrestling since he was released from WWE in 2021.

Nevertheless, he became the flavor of the month among fans and veterans after the video. Speaking on Keepin It 100, a fan asked Konnan if he would like to work with the former North American Champion, and the veteran gave an honest response.

"I don't know this guy, I've never worked with him, I've never met him. He's not on my radar right now but you never know." [From 03:47 to 03:55]

Dream's last match in the promotion was against Adam Cole before he was released from WWE.

Velveteen Dream previously contacted WWE Hall of Famer for an in-ring return

Velveteen Dream had a fruitful run in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership, as he was once the longest-reigning North American Champion. Unfortunately, Dream hasn't wrestled for a while and recently resurfaced when he made an apology video at the beginning of the month.

It became difficult for the rising star to stay in the business after he was surrounded by controversy for years. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that Dream contacted him a while ago about returning to wrestling in the near future.

"I talked to Patrick Clark [Velveteen Dream] about three months ago. He reached out to me, he was trying to figure maybe a way to get back into the business. I told him to give me a call, and I don’t know, something happened, I don’t know what happened, I hadn’t talked to him," said Booker.

Booker gave him some valuable advice and asked him not to quit. It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to a big stage in the near future.

