"He looks in a lot better shape" - Wrestling veteran praises Kevin Owens for losing weight (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has praised Kevin Owens for losing weight. On the latest episode of RAW, the former Universal Champion continued his heated rivalry with Austin Theory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo was asked to provide his take on Owens possibly winning the Money in the Bank briefcase from Theory.

While he couldn't come up with a valid explanation in regards to WWE's sense of booking, Russo did praise Owens for getting in shape.

"I will say this, it looks like he's lost some weight. he looks a lot better. Maybe he's doing that for Triple H, whatever, but I will give him kudos to that. He looks in a lot better shape," said Russo. [From 41:20 to 41:34]

Theory and Owens came face-to-face on Monday with The Prizefighter delivering one of the best promos of his career. The WWE Universe instantly praised him for it on social media.

The two will collide next week on RAW in a singles match. The Money in the Bank briefcase won't be on the line for the bout.

Vince Russo's take on Kevin Owens possibly winning the Money in the Bank briefcase

During the same conversation, Vince Russo claimed that he cannot fantasy book WWE storylines, as he personally wouldn't have booked it in the same manner.

The former WWE head writer added that he couldn't care less about Owens winning the briefcase and further pointed out a win-loss pattern that the former Universal Champion underwent in the company.

"I can't fantasy book what they're putting in front of me bro. I would've never booked this stuff. You could keep asking me, maybe something will pop. Let me put it to you this way if Kevin Owens wins the case from Austin Theory... who cares? I've seen Kevin Owens do so, win-lose, win-lose, win-lose... I've seen it all bro. I've seen it," said Russo.

