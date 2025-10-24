Wrestling veteran predicts former Bloodline member will cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship (Exclusive)

The World Heavyweight Championship is set to be around the waist of a new wrestler following Seth Rollins' injury. The 39-year-old injured his shoulder during his match with Cody Rhodes and is now set to be out of action for a long time. Following his injury, Rollins was stripped of the title this past week on RAW.
CM Punk had already been announced as Rollins' challenger after winning a number-one contender's Triple Threat match. He will now face Jey Uso, who won the Battle Royal this past week on RAW to determine Punk's challenger. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter feels that Jey would lose when the two meet at Saturday Night's Main Event.
While speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, will cost him in his World Heavyweight Championship match with CM Punk. Tensions have been growing between the twins, and Jey eliminated Jimmy from the Battle Royal on RAW, and that could play a factor in the title match.
"My prediction is that Jimmy Uso is going to screw his brother Jey Uso somehow out of that title, and CM Punk is going to be the champion again. There's too much heat in the angle being built up between Jey and Jimmy to not smack Jey in the face with him not winning the belt," Apter said.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
Both Punk and Jey are looking to regain the championship they lost earlier this year. Jey won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther, but his reign came to an abrupt end just 51 days later.
Punk's first title reign since returning to the company was even shorter following his win over Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. He held the title for just five minutes before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Interestingly enough, both Punk and Jey won the World Heavyweight Championship this year by defeating Gunther.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences