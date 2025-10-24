Wrestling veteran predicts former Bloodline member will cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship (Exclusive)

The World Heavyweight Championship is set to be around the waist of a new wrestler following Seth Rollins' injury. The 39-year-old injured his shoulder during his match with Cody Rhodes and is now set to be out of action for a long time. Following his injury, Rollins was stripped of the title this past week on RAW.

Ad

CM Punk had already been announced as Rollins' challenger after winning a number-one contender's Triple Threat match. He will now face Jey Uso, who won the Battle Royal this past week on RAW to determine Punk's challenger. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter feels that Jey would lose when the two meet at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, will cost him in his World Heavyweight Championship match with CM Punk. Tensions have been growing between the twins, and Jey eliminated Jimmy from the Battle Royal on RAW, and that could play a factor in the title match.

Ad

Trending

"My prediction is that Jimmy Uso is going to screw his brother Jey Uso somehow out of that title, and CM Punk is going to be the champion again. There's too much heat in the angle being built up between Jey and Jimmy to not smack Jey in the face with him not winning the belt," Apter said.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Both Punk and Jey are looking to regain the championship they lost earlier this year. Jey won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther, but his reign came to an abrupt end just 51 days later.

Punk's first title reign since returning to the company was even shorter following his win over Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. He held the title for just five minutes before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Interestingly enough, both Punk and Jey won the World Heavyweight Championship this year by defeating Gunther.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences