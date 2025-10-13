Wrestling veteran questions WWE after John Cena’s failed heel turn: "Let's see who's gonna own it" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about John Cena's failed heel turn. The star is currently on his farewell tour.

Ad

John Cena embraced the dark side and turned heel at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. However, with The Rock being absent from WWE storylines, the heel turn didn't have a great payoff. The creative team abandoned the angle, and John turned again before SummerSlam. In a recent interview, Cena admitted that his heel turn was a failure. The Cenation Leader claimed that he learned a lot from the failure and moved on.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer recalled that earlier this year, WWE did an entire episode of Unreal boasting the creative process behind the heel turn. Russo mentioned that everyone wanted to take credit for the idea back then. However, he questioned who would take the blame now that the heel turn has flopped. The ex-writer suggested that WWE ruined John's entire farewell run.

"I think that's him taking the high road, man. I would love to see. Let's really see if Unreal is real. Bro, they did a whole episode, everybody patting themselves on the back with the Cena heel turn. Everybody wanting to take credit for it. Let's see the flip side of that now. Let's see now who's gonna sit on that hand grenade. Let's see who's gonna own it."

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

This past weekend, John Cena was in action against AJ Styles. The two former WWE Champions faced off at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. Now, the Franchise Player has only four dates on his schedule before he hangs up his boots for good.

His last match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

If you use the quotes form this piece, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences