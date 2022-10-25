Wrestling veteran questions WWE's intentions with Nikki Cross segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company is setting Nikki Cross up for failure with her recent booking on the red brand.

Cross ditched her superhero gimmick during her latest appearance on RAW. She came out and took out the Women's Tag Team Champions with a splash on the outside. She also mounted a vicious attack on Bianca Belair and Bayley to close out the show this week.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned whether the creative team was considering Nikki’s best interests while booking her on the show. He mentioned that the fans did not pop for her, and that she didn't have the star power to close out the show with the required exclamation point.

"This is so bad that you have to start asking questions like are they setting her up for failure? There is no way in the world Nikki Cross gets over in this spot. No way in the world. You know it's gonna be like a fart in church. You know, nobody's going to care. Are they setting her up for failure? Is this the last run where they could say, 'Well Nikki, we really tried and it just didn't get over.' That's how bad it was." [5:25 - 6:01]

Vince Russo was surprised to see Nikki Cross as the last act of RAW

During the show, Vince Russo questioned how Triple H could possibly feel that Nikki Cross standing tall at the end of RAW was a good idea. He mentioned that it was uncharacteristic of Hunter to book the show with such a bland ending.

"You gotta examine those things because how could a Triple H write this or oversee this as the ending of a three-hour show?" [6:03 - 6:15]

While Cross has ditched the superhero gimmick, she had her most successful run on the main roster as Nikki A.S.H. She won the Women's Money in the Bank match in 2021 and cashed in the following night on Charlotte Flair to become the RAW Women's Champion. She held the title until SummerSlam, where she lost it to Charlotte in a Triple Threat match also involving Rhea Ripley.

