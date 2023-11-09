Wrestling veteran reacts to Booker T saying Main Event Mafia was a better faction than The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling fans are seeing greatness unfold with The Bloodline, but this isn't the first time a faction has captured everyone's imagination. Booker T recently said that TNA's Main Event Mafia was a better faction than The Bloodline. Sportskeeda's experts Bill Apter and Teddy Long have now reacted to the comments.

At its prime, Main Event Mafia featured Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Samoa Joe, Scott Steiner, Traci Brooks, and Booker T himself. The super faction dominated TNA during the late 2000s, and considering the star power, it isn't surprising why Booker felt the stable seemed bigger on paper.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter mentioned that the comparison between Main Event Mafia and Bloodline was flawed as they were from different generations. Apter didn't discredit the TNA group's success and admitted they were pretty effective.

The legendary journalist, however, personally believed that Roman Reigns' team was the top faction, as he noted below:

"It's two different eras. You can't really compare them, in my opinion. The Main Event Mafia had Sting, Kurt Angle, and Traci Brooks. I think The Bloodline is next to what the nWo was. I think The Bloodline is just below what the nWo was. And Main Event Mafia is in there. I'm not knocking them. [It's] definitely in there for sure, but I think the Bloodline is #1." [2:12 - 2:56]

Teddy Long chimes in before Bill Apter ranks the nWo, Main Event Mafia, and The Bloodline

The WWE Hall of Famer, who witnessed several iconic factions perform, was pretty diplomatic with his response. Teddy Long said that he liked both Main Event Mafia and the Samoan stable, choosing not to pick between the two.

The star-studded Main Event Mafia helped establish TNA during a time when they were trying to compete with WWE. Teddy Long, like many fans, loved what the team did together. While Long shared his thoughts, the WWE Hall of Famer's adorable grandson also made a special appearance wearing a Batman mask.

"Well, my thing on this. I like the Main Event Mafia. Both those factions were really good." [3:38 - 3:49]

Before moving on to a different topic on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter even ranked the three legendary factions, as you can view below:

"nWo, Bloodline, Main Event Mafia, that's just me," Apter concluded. [3:28 - 3:33]

