Wrestling veteran reveals a major change that WWE needs to make, which Shawn Michaels could be responsible for (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels has been the go-to man in NXT since Triple H had a medical incident a couple of years ago. Under HBK, the brand has seen a bit of a renaissance, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that another major change needs to occur within NXT.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo admitted that he wasn't impressed at the state of the WWE Women's division and believes that many of the people on the main roster shouldn't be there.

Russo called for a fundamental change to how WWE trains and grooms women, starting from NXT, which is currently under the leadership of Shawn Michaels:

"They're not there. That's the thing. You've got to have impressive and what I mean by impressive is that you look athletic. You're atleast an athlete. They've got to be in that system and they've got to be grooming them for that role. They're not there now. They're not on the roster now but you got to know where you're going and you got to groom those women from NXT." (6:18-6:50)

Baron Corbin detailed his conversation with Shawn Michaels about going back to NXT

One name who has thrived under Shawn Michaels is Baron Corbin, who is enjoying a character refresh in NXT.

Baron Corbin told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview that he received a call from Shawn Michaels about working a two-three week program with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

"And I talked to Shawn, and he asked what I wanna do, and I said, 'If I'm here, let me be here. Let's pull me off RAW, pull me off SmackDown. Let's rebuild my character.' And they grabbed onto it. They said, 'Absolutely, let's refine your character. Let's make it what you want it. We're all in.' And they are giving me this opportunity," said Corbin.

So far, there seem to be good reviews on Corbin's NXT run, which is why superstars go back in the first place.

