Wrestling veteran reveals possible reason behind The Rock's mysterious absence from WWE TV (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock missing several TV tapings. The Final Boss has not been on WWE TV since the Elimination Chamber.

Ad

The legendary wrestler orchestrated John Cena's heel turn. He joined hands with Cena and rapper Travis Scott to issue a vicious beatdown on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. However, post the shocking events at the premium live event, The Fast and Furious star is nowhere to be seen and WWE hasn't even mentioned his name.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that the Final Boss possibly chose to avoid extensive travel across Europe and so limited his TV appearances. He speculated that The Rock and his personal writer, Brian Gewirtz pitched to keep his name unmentioned, letting the fans forget about him till WrestleMania, where he would make a shocking return and help Cena secure a victory over Cody.

Ad

Trending

"Here's my guess and I'm guessing this is The Rock's pitch. Rock did not want to be flying all over the place leading up to WrestleMania to promote WrestleMania. With that being said, guarantee you Rock and Gewirtz pitched don't mention Rock's name, he won't be on any show. Let people forget all about him. Come WrestleMania, when Cody is in that ring with Cena and Cody is up, they're going to hit Rock's music. Rock is gonna come down, that's gonna cause John Cena to go over." [From 2:51 onwards]

Ad

Ad

This week John Cena and Cody Rhodes once again stood face-to-face in the ring. The American Nightmare verbally eviscerated Cena and promised the fans that he would hold on to the title at the Show of Shows.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE